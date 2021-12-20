Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Tech savvy

The Wall Street Journal reports that some tech-savvy kids have figured out a workaround to their parental controls.

Parents tell the Journal that managing their children’s online workaround is “another full-time job.”

Parents can pay for additional parental-control services as Bark, which can monitor kids’ activities on certain apps, and Circle, which can filter access to apps and place time restrictions but even those have limitations.

Youtube TV

If you use Youtube TV, you can have access to Disney content like National Geographic, ESPN, ABC and FX again.

Youtube TV announced on Sunday that they reached a deal with Disney to restore access to those channels after they failed to reach a deal last week.

The price of the content will revert to $64.99 per month.

Real estate

Real estate websites will not include crime data on property listings, claiming that they include “racial bias.”

RedFin and Realtor.com both said that they would steer away from including data on crime in the neighborhoods of property on their websites.

Meta

Meta/Facebook was voted the worst company of 2021.

The social media giant received 50% more votes than the runner-up.

The survey was done by Survey Monkey via the Yahoo! Finance home page.

Runner-up was Alibaba, which is a Chinese e-commerce company.