Business

Monday’s business headlines

Here's a look at Monday's business headlines with Jane King.

Air New Zealand named safest airline

Airlineratings.com has named Air New Zealand as the safest airline in the world for 2022.

Five U.S. carriers made the list in 2022, though Southwest Airlines dropped off after ranking #13 last year.

The five U.S. carriers that earn top spots are Alaska Airlines, Delta Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines.

Royal Caribbean canceling cruises on three ships

Royal Caribbean is canceling cruises on three of its ships starting today until March 7. Norwegian had already said it was canceling voyages on half its fleet.

This is the first mass cruise cancellations due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Major brands cutting back on outside retailers

Some major brands and other top shoe and clothing labels are all cutting back on the number of outside retailers that carry their goods.

Companies like Nike, Crocs and Polo are concentrating their efforts on getting customers to buy directly from their own channels as well as a narrow group of wholesale partners.

CNN reports the shift means shoppers will find fewer places to buy leading brands and also puts pressure on retailers that will no longer be able to stock highly-sought after shoes and clothes on their shelves.

‘Turning Red’ goes directly to Disney+

The new Pixar movie turning red will go directly to Disney+ on March 11.

This follows on the heels of “Soul” and “Luca.”

“Turning Red,” an animated movie about a Chinese-Canadian girl who turns into a red panda after feeling certain emotions, was slated to be released on March 11.

Disney looking for TikTok influencers

Disney is looking for TikTok social media influencers.

Specifically they want people who love theme parks, food and social media.

The biggest requirement for the role is that the new coordinators are savvy on the platforms’ trends.