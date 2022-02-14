Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana sets new betting record

Indiana sportsbooks broke the $500-million handle barrier for the first time.

The Indiana Gaming Commission reported the state’s mobile operators and brick-and-mortar sites broke the previous record — set in November — by $36.4 million.

Data from the commission shows 93% of the handle — $465.1 million — was wagered through online apps.

DraftKings continues to be the biggest operator in terms of handle.

Uber to accept bitcoin payments

Uber customers will eventually be able to use bitcoin to pay for their trips, according to the app’s top boss.

The company is waiting for a couple improvements before it gives the green light.

The executive cited a couple key obstacles.

He pointed to the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining, which requires an enormous amount of electricity, as well as steep costs for exchanges involving digital assets.

SpaceX may move test flights to Florida

Elon Musk said SpaceX is ready to use a Florida location to test the massive rocket it has been developing if flight safety regulators require an additional environmental review of a company facility in Texas.

The Wall Street Journal says SpaceX has been preparing a site in Boca Chica, Texas, located near the state’s southern tip, to conduct test flights for the Starship rocket system but said it may move if the Federal Aviation Administration’s environmental assessment of the company’s proposal to operate Starship in Texas becomes a problem.

U.S. halts import of avocados from Mexico

The U.S. halted avocado imports from a Mexico region before the Super Bowl.

The temporary suspension follows security worries in the region with threatening phone calls made to agriculture ministers.

The U.S. has launched an investigation into the threats.