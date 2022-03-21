Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gas prices continuing to decrease

The price of gasoline continued moving lower over the weekend after setting a record high a week ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. slipped Sunday to $4.255, according to the latest numbers from AAA.

The previous record high was $4.33, set on March 11.

AAA says the current average gas price in central Indiana is $4.17. A week ago it was $4.23.

Epic Games donating Fortnite proceeds

Epic Games will donate its Fortnite proceeds earned from March 20-April 3 toward humanitarian relief efforts for the victims of war-torn Ukraine.

The announcement came ahead of Fortnite’s Chapter 3: Season 2 release that launched Sunday.

Epic said it will log all transactions immediately and send the funds to the groups within days.

Time releasing first NFT magazine

Time will release the first-ever fully decentralized magazine issue available as an NFT on the blockchain.

The NFT issue features Time’s cover story, “The Prince of Crypto Has Concerns, on Vitalik Buterin’s fight for the future of Ethereum.”

Meta shares plummeting

Shares of Meta have plummeted more than 40% over the past six months — and the New York Post reports some employees saddled with underwater stock options are eyeing the exits.

The slide in Meta stock started last fall as a series of leaks put massive political pressure on the company.