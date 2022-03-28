Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Fortnite raises over $70 million for Ukraine

Fortnite continues to provide millions of dollars in immediate aid for Ukraine. The latest update from Epic Games is big, announcing that as of Friday it had raised over $70 million in aid for charities and groups supporting Ukrainians.

Fortnite players will continue to donate through Sunday.

Eli Lilly acquiring North Carolina site

Eli Lilly dropped nearly $50 million to acquire a North Carolina site for a billion-dollar plant.

Lilly is taking a more than 400-acre site for its $1 billion manufacturing operation at the former Philip Morris site in Concord.

The plant will make injectables and eventually employ 600 people.

Brands stressing mental health

From General Motors to Powerade, brands are pitching mental health.

The Wall Street Journal reports makers of sportswear, burgers and cars tout stress relief.

Blue Apron recasts cooking as meditation.

As the issue is increasingly destigmatized — with celebrities and athletes openly discussing their own mental health — companies are seeing an opportunity to connect with consumers.

March job report takes center stage

The March jobs report takes center stage this week. The labor department’s monthly snapshot of U.S. employment Friday will be closely watched by market participants and will carry special weight as Federal Reserve officials appear to signal more hawkishness in the central bank’s rate-hiking plans.

Inflation is also due Wednesday and will offer further clues on how aggressive the next interest rate bump could be.