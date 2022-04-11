Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

UN: Food prices near record high

The United Nations says world food prices are near record highs, driven up lately by the Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The jump in prices at the grocery was by a record amount in March.

People pushing back against warehouses

Construction of warehouses are active all over the U.S as ecommerce grows.

But now some communities are pushing back on them.

The Wall Street Journal says they lead to more traffic, noise and pollution.

Volkswagen predicts chip shortage until 2024

The semiconductor chip supply is unlikely to be enough to completely satisfy demand again until 2024.

Volkswagen’s CFO said it will take another couple of years to sort itself out.

He said that although bottlenecks would likely begin to ease towards the end of this year, with production returning to 2019 levels next year, this would not be enough to meet heightened demand for the chips.

Who pays for gas – companies or customers?

Soaring gas prices are squeezing transportation businesses and setting off debates about who will foot the bill.

The Wall Street Journal reports FedEx, Uber and Lyft imposed new or higher fuel surcharges on customers after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shocked energy markets. But local contractors who own the FedEx ground delivery trucks and some U.S. Drivers of the ride-share services are pleading with the companies for even more financial help.

Airlines cut flights, add staff for summer

Airlines are cutting flights and adding staff in preparation for a busy summer travel season.

JetBlue told employees that it plans to cut summer capacity by as much as 10%.

Alaska Airlines will cut flights by two percent.

U.S. airlines executives will start detailing their staffing and capacity plans starting this week when Delta Air Lines reports first-quarter results.