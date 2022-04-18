Monday’s business headlines

Business

Bird flu found in Pennsylvania and Utah

The United States Department of Agriculture has confirmed the presence of highly-pathogenic bird flu in a commercial layer chicken flock in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania and a non-commercial backyard flock in Utah County, Utah.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Indiana was one of the first states to report bird flu cases.

FDA investigating potential illness linked to Lucky Charms

Thousands of people have complained on a consumer website, saying they have gotten sick after eating Lucky Charms.

Now the FDA is investigating.

General Mills, which makes the cereal, said it is working with the FDA on the matter. The company said it conducted a thorough internal investigation that found no evidence of illnesses linked to the consumption of Lucky Charms.

Etsy sellers considering forming a union

Etsy sellers are thinking of forming a union.

Recently, Etsy announced it was increasing fees on sellers by 30 percent.

Thousands of Etsy sellers are putting their digital shops in “vacation mode” to protest the fee increase. An online petition outlining their demands had well over 77,000 signatures.

Elon Musk considering partners to purchase Twitter

Elon Musk is speaking to investors who could partner with him on a bid for Twitter, sources close to the matter told the New York Post.

A new plan that includes partners could be announced within days.

Twitter on Friday adopted a so-called poison pill – a corporate move that prevents Musk from acquiring more than 15% of the company.

BeReal becomes Gen-Z’s favorite social media app

This year alone, downloads have grown by at least 315%, according to data from Apptopia.

The idea is you take a photo of whatever you’re doing at that time, no matter how mundane or exciting.

There are no filters or third-party apps to change your appearance.