Business

Monday's business headlines

Here's a look at Monday's business headlines with Jane King.

U.S. gas price average hits $4.71 a gallon

The average U.S. price of regular grade gasoline spiked 33 cents over the past two weeks to $4.71 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump comes amid higher crude oil costs and tight gasoline supplies.

The average price at the pump is $1.61 higher than it was a year ago.

Plane Fares at highest levels in 7 years

Plane ticket prices are at highest in seven years.

Rising oil prices and big demand for travel as well as staff shortages is driving prices higher.

Only 10 weeks of wheat supply remains

A food insecurity expert predicts that there’s only 10 weeks of wheat supplies left in the world as the Russian invasion disrupts production.

The shortage in wheat is due to three main things: the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India banning wheat exports, and drought in key wheat growing areas, including the U.S. plains.

Amazon tests having drivers pick up from malls

Amazon is piloting a program that has its contracted flex drivers picking up and delivering packages from malls.

Bloomberg reports this could help Amazon fulfill orders for same-day or two-day deliveries.

It’s not entirely clear where Amazon is running the test. Drivers who spoke to Bloomberg about the program cite picking up packages from malls located in Chandler, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, and Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Steak ‘n Shake adds more cheese to new burger

Steak ‘n Shake is introducing a new double steakburger, double cheeseburger to its menu.

Two steakburger patties, two slices of American cheese, with the option to add pickles, sliced onion, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, mustard, and mayo.

There’s even a triple steakburger.

It costs around $5 depending on location.