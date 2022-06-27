Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Google allows employees to relocate for abortion services

Google has told U.S. employees they can relocate to states where abortion is legal.

Google also said it will “keep working to make information on reproductive healthcare accessible across our products and continue our work to protect user privacy.”

Meta tells employees not to discuss SCOTUS decision

Meta has told employees not to discuss the Supreme Court’s recent ruling.

The New York Times points to a May 12 memo where the company has deleted messages on its internal communication tools that mention the topic.

In the document, the social media giant reportedly said it “would not allow open discussion” about abortion within the workplace due to “a heightened risk of creating a hostile work environment.”

Schools spending billions on defense for mass shootings

Schools are spending billions on high-tech defense for mass shootings.

The New York Times says the market for weapon detectors and crisis alert badges in schools is booming.

In 2021, schools and colleges in the United States spent an estimated $3.1 billion on security products and services, compared with $2.7 million in 2017, according to Omdia, a market-research company.

Funeral industry encountering higher costs

The funeral industry, like all others, is encountering higher costs.

Data indicates the industry is trying to absorb some of the financial pain its customers are facing at a time when they need it most.

Funeral homes are paying more for fuel, casket companies have raised prices and the paper to print programs is costing more.

Costco recalls patio umbrellas due to fire risk

Over 400,000 patio umbrellas sold at Costco have been recalled due to a malfunction that can cause them to burst into flames.

The umbrellas are the Sunvilla brand and they are solar powered with a lithium ion battery that can catch fire.

All 10-foot solar led market umbrellas, which Costco has exclusively sold since December 2020, are involved in the recall.