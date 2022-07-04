Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Tesla tops list of most American-made cars

Each year, cars.com ranks vehicles on how American-made they are in a list called the Cars.com American-Made Index.

In this year’s newly-released study, Tesla took the top two positions, thanks to its American production and management operations. Tesla makes its vehicles at three plants in Fremont, California, and another one in Austin, Texas.

Behind the Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3 in spots one and two, the field diversifies:

Tesla Model Y | Fremont, Calif., or Austin, Texas Tesla Model 3 | Fremont, Calif. Lincoln Corsair | Louisville, Ky. Honda Passport | Lincoln, Ala. Tesla Model X | Fremont, Calif. Tesla Model S | Fremont, Calif. Jeep Cherokee | Belvidere, Ill. Honda Ridgeline | Lincoln, Ala. Honda Odyssey | Lincoln, Ala. Honda Pilot | Lincoln, Ala.

The first Indiana-made vehicle on the list is the Toyota Highlander at No. 42.

One major takeaway from the Cars.com index is that, despite controversy about CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is a thoroughly-American car maker.

Even its supply chains are mostly American. In fact, Tesla is the only major automaker to claim 100% domestic production for all cars it sells in the U.S., well above the industry’s roughly 52% average.

Interestingly, American brands such as Ford, Chevrolet, and General Motors were not in the top ten, despite claims from some media outlets and politicians that would make you think otherwise. The first vehicle from this trio to make the list is the Chevrolet Corvette, manufactured in Bowling Green, Kentucky.