Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Jobs market may not be as healthy as it seems

The U.S. Department of Labor said last week that the U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July — much more than expected.

But another survey of the job market, the household survey, paints a weaker picture.

The discrepancy lies in how the jobs number is tallied, with the payroll survey asking employers and the household survey calling homes.

In the payroll survey, even working one hour in the week counts as employed.

Grocery delivery demand slows

Demand for grocery delivery has cooled as food costs rise.

In June 2022, Americans spent $2.5 billion on grocery delivery — down 26% from 2020. Americans also spent $3.4 billion on grocery pickup. That service saw demand drop 10.5% from its pandemic highs.

Frontier Airlines cuts winter schedule

Frontier’s cuts involve the airline’s winter schedule.

Frontier has removed 43 planned routes, apparently permanently, while a further 24 have been pulled for sale in November or between November and January.

Most of the domestic routes cut were started during the pandemic.

Florida warns about vacation rental scams

Florida is warning tourists of fake vacation rentals.

The state’s attorney general says scammers will create fake vacation rental listings in hopes of stealing personal information and money.

FBI data shows nearly 12,000 people reported losing $350,000 dollars due to these types of scams in 2021, a 64% increase from the previous year.

Casper hiring professional sleepers

A mattress brand is hiring for a position where sleeping on the job is not just accepted — it’s mandatory.

Casper sleepers will sleep “in the stores and in unexpected settings out in the world,” according to Casper’s job posting.

The nappers will be required to post on social media.