Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Study: Majority of corporate executives bracing for a recession

The vast majority of corporate executives are bracing for a recession, or think the U.S. economy is already in one.

Findings published by Stifel Financial show that 18% of corporate executives, business owners, and private equity investors believe the economy has already contracted and is in a recession.

That compares to about 79% of whom expect a downturn within the next 18 months.

Bloomberg: U.S. mortgage lenders are starting to go broke

A sudden spike in lending rates, coupled with an impending wave of failures, is causing some mortgage lenders to go out of business, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Market watchers expect a string of bankruptcies broad enough to trigger a spike in layoffs in an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of workers. It could potentially lead to an increase in some lending rates.

Bird flu outbreak could lead to more expensive Thanksgiving meal

Analysts are warning that the bird flu outbreak in the U.S. could mean an added dose of sticker shock when people buy their Thanksgiving turkeys, says Fox Business.

Analysts point to sharply higher corn, soybean meal, and diesel prices that have forced production costs to surge.

Wendy’s pulls lettuce from sandwiches amid E. coli outbreak

Wendy’s says it is pulling lettuce from sandwiches in its restaurants in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania after people eating them there reported falling ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is trying to determine whether romaine lettuce is the source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened at least 37 people and whether romaine used at Wendy’s was also served or sold at other businesses.

One of the 37 cases was reported in Indiana.

McDonald’s launches Chicken Big Mac at limited locations

McDonald’s is putting a new twist on a classic sandwich, bringing the Chicken Big Mac to limited locations in the U.S.

The sandwich will include two tempura chicken patties, pickles, shredded lettuce, and American cheese — a combination the company says was a huge success when it was rolled out to customers in the U.K.

The sandwich will roll out in Miami later this month to start.