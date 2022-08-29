Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Boeing could benefit if Artemis I launch goes well

NASA’s Artemis I launch set for Monday gives Boeing chance to restore its space credibility.

Boeing is the biggest contractor for the agency’s space launch system, a 38-story-tall rocket that is supposed to launch the Orion spacecraft without a crew toward the moon — and in 2025, blast U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface as part of NASA’s Artemis missions to explore space.

U.S. set to harvest smallest corn crop since 2019

U.S. farmers are set to harvest the smallest corn crop since 2019.

The outlook comes after U.S. spring plantings were lower than expected with farmers keeping more land out of production than anticipated, which could lead to higher food prices.

Labor Day sales include appliances, summer clothes, furniture

For cash-strapped consumers, Labor Day could be a very good time to score a deal.

Labor Day sales are already underway with big discounts on summer clothing, appliances, and outdoor furniture.

Shoppers can save even more if they take advantage of credit card rewards or cash-back bonuses.

Retailers begin discounts to make room for holiday inventory

Retailers have a glut of inventory and are discounting items to clear out space for holiday goods.

Many have already lowered profit expectations for the year and are working to cut costs as consumers are pulling back spending in categories such as apparel and home goods.

Rising prices for food, fuel and a host of other goods and services have damped consumer moods.

Area AMC Theatres, regal cinemas will offer a $3 movie ticket deal

Select movie theaters in Indiana and across the U.S. will offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The one-day event was announced by the Cinema Foundation in an effort to reinvigorate interest in filmgoing after the coronavirus pandemic.