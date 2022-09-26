Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Advocates push for Biden to forgive medical debt

Some advocates now want President Joe Biden to forgive medical debt.

Experts say America’s medical debt problem has parallels to the student debt crisis.

They say both are financially debilitating, putting people at risk of not being able to afford rent and food.

The medical debt load in the U.S. currently totals around $195 billion, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

House to consider legislation banning Congress from trading stocks

Legislation that would ban members of Congress from trading stocks may be considered in the House of Representatives as soon as next week.

According to the framework, the legislation would include spouses and dependent children in any potential ban.

The legislation also calls for mandatory electronic filing of financial disclosures and more details when disclosing financial trades.

Alaska Airlines reaches tentative agreement with pilots

Alaska Airlines has reached an agreement with its new contract.

The deal includes pay increases for the more than 3,000 Alaska pilots represented by the Airline Pilots Association and comes after a lengthy negotiation process that saw pilots picketing at key hubs earlier this year and included the vast majority of pilots in the union voting in May to authorize a strike, though a strike never took place.

Economist: Housing recession could cause prices to tumble 20%

One economist says a U.S. housing recession could send home prices tumbling 20%.

The chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics said in an analyst’s note published this week that home prices have already declined 5% from their May peak.

New app allows you to purchase leftover food

Several startups have noticed that much of the food wasted by Americans only needs to be connected with consumers who would like to make use of it.

Several apps now exist that let you save food from going to waste and save money in the process. The apps use leftover food from grocery stores and restaurants.

Some of the popular ones are Flashfood and Treatsure.

The only drawback is that sometimes, the food is a surprise.