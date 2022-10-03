Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Oxfam America: Indiana ranked 36th-worst state for workers

The nonprofit Oxfam America ranked states ranked on wage policies, worker protections, and rights to unionize.

The Hoosier State was ranked second-to-last in wage policies, earning poor marks for its minimum wage, tipped minimum wage, and average unemployment benefits. Indiana was No. 32 for worker protection policies and No. 26 for right-to-organize policies.

Analysis: American shoppers finding fewer deals

American shoppers are finding fewer deals like “buy one, get one free” promotions or 99-cent two-liter bottles of soda, according to supermarket executives and analysts.

An analysis by the “Wall Street Journal” found that the frequency and depth of U.S. grocery-store discounts remain below 2019 levels.

Discounts and promotions are down from 2019 levels for all grocery categories, except for meat.

Bureau of Labor Statistics: Americans spent $3,500+ on entertainment in 2021

Consumers spent big on having fun in 2021.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says Americans shelled out an average of $3,568 on entertainment last year.

That’s up 22.7% from 2020 and surpasses 2019 levels by just over 15%. The amount that U.S. consumers spent on items like campers, boats, concert tickets, sporting events, pets, toys, and televisions is the highest on record.

Social media criticizes Elon Musk’s droid

Elon Musk’s much-touted droid is a dud — at least compared to the state-of-the-art robots from Boston Dynamics.

Such was the reaction on Twitter and other social media after Musk unveiled Tesla’s “Optimus” prototype.

Social media posters called the robot “slow” and “odd.”

33% of Americans anticipate going into debt to support sports teams

More than a quarter of Americans say they expect to go into debt after splurging on their favorite sports teams.

According to TicketIQ, on average, sports fans plan to spend $664. However, it differs by age. Generation X spends the most at $827.

The money spent includes tickets, gear, food, video streaming and other entertainment packages to watch teams.