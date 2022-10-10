Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Inflation report, bank earnings due this week

The week ahead will have lots of potentially market-moving events.

An inflation report is due out Wednesday and the latest earnings from banks are also expected.

Record-low water levels on Mississippi River disrupt supply chain

Shipping along the Mississippi River has been disrupted as water levels near record lows.

This is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, likely creating another snag for the supply chain.

The U.S. Coast Guard says at least eight barge groundings have been reported within the past week.

Amazon scales back Scout delivery robots

Amazon has powered down its fleet of home delivery “Scout” robots following poor feedback from customers.

The six-wheeled, cooler-sized machines, designed to deliver packages to your front door, will be shelved for now, though Amazon says it may return to the project in the future.

Netflix reaches deal to show “Knives Out” sequel in theaters

Netflix will unfurl its latest blockbuster franchise on the big screen instead of in your living room.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will play in 600 theaters over Thanksgiving week before it starts streaming in December. AMC, Regal, and Cinemark theaters will screen the film.

Retailers hope large Halloween decor boosts sales

Major retailers are hoping ‘over-the-top” Halloween decorations will boost sales.

Home Depot and Lowe’s have giant skeletons and mummies, while Target is selling haunted house cookie sets.

Nearly 70% of Americans are planning to celebrate Halloween, the same level as reported before the coronavirus pandemic, according to a National Retail Federation survey.