INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana

Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.

AAA says the current average in central Indiana is $4.08 per gallon and reports the current national average is $3.89 per gallon.

Kroger, Albertsons shares fall after merger announced

Kroger and Albertson’s shares fell after the grocers announced they wanted to merge.

The companies believe the move will lead to “faster and more profitable growth and generate greater returns for our shareholders.”

Arizona Beverages CEO doubles down on maintaining price

The chairman and co-founder of Arizona Beverages is doubling down on his promise to maintain the 99-cent price tag for the company’s canned iced tea amid high inflation.

Fox Business reports the company has altered the tops of the cans to make them cheaper to produce.

Snapchat feature lets you try on costumes virtually

Snapchat has introduced AR try-on lenses for Halloween costumes.

Snapchat users can try on and purchase costumes from “Harry Potter,” to “Chucky,” to Minecraft.

Users can find the Halloween try-on AR lenses by visiting Disguise’s Snapchat profile or by searching specific brand names — such as “Harry potter” — in Snapchat’s lenses explorer.

Toys “R” Us reopens at Macy’s department stores

Toys “R” Us has found a second life as new in-store locations have opened in 451 Macy’s department stores across the country and the chain is celebrating with 9 days of free events.

The celebration, marking the grand reopening and mascot Geoffrey’s birthday, started Saturday.

The toy store giant filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all locations in 2018.

Each Toys “R” Us location will feature playful colored fixtures and hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments.