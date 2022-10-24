Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: Indiana tied for second-fewest job openings

A report published by WalletHub found Indiana was one of the states struggling the least when hiring new workers.

The report looked at two data sets provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics — the most recent job openings rate, from August, and the 12-month job openings rate — for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

In August, Indiana’s 5% job openings rate was second-best in the country, tied with New York and Missouri.

Survey: Half of workers want overtime to make ends meet

Over half of U.S. workers surveyed by experience management company Qualtrics say they want to work overtime or get extra shifts to make more money as cost-of-living expenses continue to rise.

Almost 70% of working parents surveyed said they don’t earn enough to keep up, and 64% want more work hours.

Poultry dying of bird flu at near-record rate in 2022

Analysts say the U.S. is approaching a record for poultry killed by bird flu.

More than 47 million birds have died due to infections and cullings, including at some Indiana farms. This has spurred export bans, lowered egg and turkey production, and contributed to record prices of eggs and poultry.

Wine industry grew during coronavirus pandemic

A new study released in September by Wine America, a winery trade organization, estimates wine’s economic impact this year will be about $276 billion.

Coronavirus-related shutdowns dealt a blow to wine tourism in recent years as wineries closed to visitors for several months, but retail and online sales boomed.

World’s fastest clothes-folding robot introduced

Researchers at the University of California-Berkeley unveiled a robot they say can fold clothes faster than any previous automaton.

The robot can fold 30 to 40 randomly positioned garments per hour, compared to only three to six folds per hour for previous clothes-folding robots.