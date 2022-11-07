Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

“The New York Times” reports Russian efforts to influence elections

“The New York Times” is reporting on Russian efforts to influence American voters ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

The goal, as in previous years, is to stoke anger among conservative voters and to undermine trust in the American electoral system, the newspaper says.

The report says Russia is also attempting to undermine the Biden administration’s extensive military assistance to Ukraine.

Twitter to delay paid verification plan

Reports indicate Twitter will delay its plan to charge users $8 for a blue “verified” checkmark until after the midterm elections.

A report from “The New York Times” says the decision comes on the heels of concerns, expressed both internally at Twitter and by users, about the paid plan’s potential to spread misinformation and encourage impersonators to pose as politicians, celebrities, or notable figures.

COVID-19 restrictions in China disrupting iPhone production

Apple says iPhone production in China is being disrupted by the country’s coronavirus restrictions.

The company’s high-end iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models are being affected by reduced production capacity.

A factory that makes the phone is partially shut down in China due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Report: 1 in 5 Americans can’t afford traditional thanksgiving meal

One in five Americans doubts they can afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year, according to a new survey.

The demographic that reports being the most financially pinched is Gen Z, whose members are “opting for meals of soup, salad, and pizza” on Turkey Day, according to the report from Personal Capital.

Kellogg’s unveils Eggo-branded eggnog liqueur

Cereal giant Kellogg’s is partnering with Tennessee’s Sugarlands Distilling Co. to make an Eggo-branded eggnog liqueur.

In its marketing materials, Eggo claims the brand collaboration came about because parents say they like to enjoy their waffles during their “evening me time” after the kids have been put to bed.