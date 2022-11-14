Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Thanksgiving costs hitting households harder as grocery prices rise

With grocery prices more than 12% higher than they were a year ago, Thanksgiving is hitting households a lot harder in 2022.

Prices for staples such as turkey, eggs, bread, and butter are all up considerably.

For the first time ever, it may be cheaper to dine out than buy groceries and prepare a meal for family and friends at home, says Brad Rubin, food and agribusiness analyst for Wells Fargo.

Many bosses reduce number of hybrid workers

Many bosses plan to clamp down on hybrid workers.

As the battle over remote work continues, some bosses are planning penalties for those who don’t abide by office attendance rules.

But, various business journals say, if attendance requirements are too strict, too punishing, or poorly rationalized, companies could quickly lose top talent to competitors who are more accommodating.

Twitter to roll out new authentication feature

Elon Musk says Twitter is working on a new way to authenticate users.

On Sunday afternoon, he tweeted that the social media platform would soon begin rolling out a feature that will allow organizations to identify accounts that are “actually” associated with them.

After the company began rolling out its new $8 per month Twitter blue subscription on Wednesday, the website was quickly overrun by trolls who used the service to impersonate celebrities and brands.

Lilly stock drops after fake tweet

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company saw its stock drop Friday because of a tweet by an imposter account saying that all insulin would be free.

Over the course of a few hours, the insulin producer saw a 4.5% in its stock and had to issue a clarification on its official Twitter account.

Retailers pushing smaller, less expensive toys

Retailers are pushing smaller and less expensive toys this holiday season, trying to keep prices down as parents struggle with inflation.

MGA Entertainment, the maker of LOL Surprise! and Bratz dolls, is launching more than 200 new toys that are priced at or below $10.

One of last year’s hit toys, Got2Glow Fairies, now comes in a downsized version that costs $25 versus $40 for the original.