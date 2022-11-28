Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Adobe Analytics predicts $11.2b in Cyber Monday sales

Adobe Analytics expects Monday to be the biggest online retail spending day of the year, with $11.2 billion in sales.

Data shows that deals get weaker after Cyber Monday.

Mobile shopping also broke a record on Friday.

Consumers spent record amount on Black Friday

Consumers spent a record $9.1 billion in online shopping on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics.

In-store traffic rose 7% from Black Friday last year, says RetailNext, a firm that uses cameras and sensors to track shopper counts in thousands of stores.

New Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall

Disney CEO Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday in a town hall.

Iger said in a memo to employees that he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what’s ahead.

Elon Musk considering ‘alternative phone’ if Twitter booted from app stores

Elon Musk says he’d consider launching an “alternative phone” if Twitter is kicked out of Apple and Google app stores.

Some are calling on Apple and Google to remove Twitter from their app stores due to changes in content moderation policies.