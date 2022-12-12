Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

“Twitter Blue” relaunches Monday with higher price

Twitter will relaunch a revamped version of its subscription service, Twitter Blue, on Monday.

The service will allow subscribers to edit tweets, upload 1080p videos, and get a blue checkmark post account verification. The service will cost $8 per month through the web but $11 per month through Apple iOS.

Twitter did not explain why apple users were being charged more than others on the web, but there have been media reports that the company was looking for ways to offset fees charged in the Apple app store.

Retirees to get greater Social Security benefits in 2023

Social Security beneficiaries will soon see bigger checks to help them cope with record-high inflation.

The 8.7% increase will be the highest in 40 years. It is also a significant bump from the 5.9% cost-of-living increase beneficiaries saw in 2022.

The higher checks will arrive in mailboxes starting in January.

Stellantis cutting 1,000 jobs, impact on Indiana operation unclear

Automaker Stellantis will cut 1,000 jobs, saying it won’t need as many workers due to its transition to electric vehicles.

Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep, says it will “make every effort” to place the laid-off employees in open positions.

The automaker did not say if the cuts will have an impact on Stellantis’s Chrysler operation in if this will have an impact on its transmission plant in Kokomo. In May, Stellantis announced plans to build a $2.5 billion EV battery plant in Indiana and create 1,400 jobs.

More school buses making switch to electric power

Right now, only a tiny fraction of the roughly 480,000 school buses in America are battery-powered. Most still use gasoline or diesel engines, just as they have for decades.

But thanks to fast-maturing electric-vehicle technology — and the new incentives available under the bipartisan infrastructure law and the Inflation Reduction Act – electric school buses are set to become much more common over the next decade.

Instacart promises same-day Christmas tree delivery

Instacart says customers can use the Instacart app to order live Christmas trees up to 5 feet tall or artificial trees up to 9 feet tall, along with holiday decor, for same-day delivery from a variety of grocery, wholesale, home improvement, and specialty stores across the country.

Deliveries are subject to availability, so it may be worth checking if Instacart will deliver to your location.

Instacart also says cookie dough, marshmallows, hot cocoa mix, and eggnog are atop the list of most-ordered holiday foods so far this month.