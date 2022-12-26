Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

American moviegoers say they plan to head to theaters in 2023 more often than they did this year, according to a survey by Fandango.

According to the survey, 84% of movie watchers say they intend to see at least six films in a movie theater in 2023. Last year, 80% said they wanted to see a minimum of five movies in theaters.

The survey findings are promising for theaters, which have been struggling with a lack of new releases since the pandemic. Forty fewer films were widely released in 2022 than in 2019, according to data from Comscore.

Fandango’s survey also indicates a big appetite for familiar characters and universes. Many of the most-anticipated films of 2023 are prequels, sequels, or films otherwise connected to a well-known franchise.

The most-anticipated movie of 2023 is “Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3,” followed by “Spiderman: Across the Spiderverse” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” according to the survey.

All three films are franchises and legacy films that are what’s called a “box-office insurance policy,” according to media analysts at Comscore, who say studios are always risk-averse and the greatest insurance is that, with these types of films, at least people will know what the movie is about.

