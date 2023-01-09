Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Southwest meltdown could cost close to $1 billion

Southwest says its recent meltdown could cost it up to $825 million dollars.

The airline has not said how soon it will upgrade the systems that contributed to mass flight cancellations or how much the upgrades will cost.

Southwest canceled about as many flights in the last 10 days of 2022 as it did in the 10 months prior, according to FlightAware.

AT&T ending 411 service for millions of Americans

Starting in January, AT&T customers with digital landlines won’t be able to dial 411 or 0 to reach an operator or get directory assistance.

AT&T ended operator services for wireless callers in 2021.

Verizon, T-Mobile, and other major carriers still offer these services for a fee.

Amazon remains committed to Alexa, despite job cuts

Amazon says it is still fully committed to Alexa, even though it’s cut jobs in that area.

Dave Limp, Amazon’s hardware chief, says the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects.

Amazon executives told CNBC that there are still about a thousand people working on voice products.

Beer sales go flat as inflation raises prices

In the 12 weeks before Christmas, beer prices rose an average of 7% higher than the year-earlier period, according to an analysis of Nielsen Data by the Bump Williams Consulting Company.

The price increase caused demand for beer to fall late last year.

Beer companies say customers are more price-sensitive and they will do muted price increases from now on.

BMW unveils new color-changing concept car

What if the color of your car could change based on your mood or the weather?

That’s the idea behind BMW’s new “i Vision Dee” concept car, a midsize electric sports sedan covered in futuristic panels that can change color on demand.

The car can cycle between 32 different solid exterior colors, with mix-and-match capabilities due to its 240 different panel segments.