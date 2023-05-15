Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Amazon works to speed up deliveries

Amazon has overhauled its logistics network to try to reduce how far packages have to travel in an attempt to speed deliveries.

“The Wall Street Journal” reports the overhaul has cut delivery times and altered the search results customers see on its flagship e-commerce website.

Yaccarino ‘inspired’ by Musk’s vision for Twitter

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet on Saturday that she has been “inspired” by owner Elon Musk’s vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help to transform the social media platform.

Musk’s selection of an advertising veteran signaled that digital ads would continue to be a core focus of the business, but some free speech advocates are worried about how she will run the platform.

American Airlines loosening rules for some refunds

American Airlines is loosening rules for refunds when you’re forced to fly to an alternate airport.

American will actually provide a partial refund even within 300 miles, as long as the passenger didn’t fly to another airport in the same destination city.

Robusta bean shortage drives up coffee prices

A shortage of robusta beans is making it increasingly difficult to find a budget-friendly cup. Prices are up 20% from a year ago.

While many coffee lovers prefer the high-quality arabica beans sold in cafes, robusta is normally less expensive because the tree is hardier and requires less care, making it easier to produce in large quantities.

Alexa may soon be able to make up bedtime stories

Alexa may soon be able to make up bedtime stories using ai and based on your children’s toys.

In one example described in the document, Alexa would be able to create a bedtime story about “Mittens, the first cat to ever go to the moon” after an 8-year-old user asks for a story about a “cat and a moon.”

If the child plays with an interactive Olaf toy, the Amazon Echo Show, an Alexa device that comes with a camera, is able to recognize the toy and incorporate the Disney character into the story.