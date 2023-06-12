Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Labor force participation rate for women 25-54 reaches record high

There are more women on U.S. payrolls than ever before. Three years after female workers saw the lowest participation rate in a decade, the labor force participation rate for women ages 25 to 54 reached a historic high of 77%. Part of the reason, experts say, is remote and hybrid work help solve childcare issues.

Number of jobs involving ChatGPT and AI on the rise

The nation’s hiring market might not be as hot as it was a year ago, but jobs involving ai and ChatGPT are on fire. According to jobs platform Adzuna, there were just three job postings on the site in May 2022. There were just three job postings on the site in May 2022 that used the term “generative AI,” by May of this year, there were nearly 15 hundred jobs citing that term.

Carnival Cruise lines working to keep marijuana off its ships

Carnival Cruise Lines is taking steps to improve passenger behavior. The key change is keeping marijuana off its ships. Cruise lines say it’s complicated because pot is still illegal in some states and ports of call.

Reddit users planning 48-hour blackout over new pricing policy

Reddit users are planning a 48-hour blackout to protest its new pricing policy. Users are unhappy with a series of charges, which allow users to display Reddit content on third-party apps such as Apollo, per the report.

Investors are coming off a positive week for markets, with the S&P 500 posting its fourth straight week of gains. All the indexes closed higher Friday.

Price of robusta coffee reaches highest level since at least 2008

Robusta coffee surged to the highest level since at least 2008, making it more expensive for buyers around the world to get a cheap brew. Since Robusta is generally much less expensive, it can often be found in cheap grocery store coffee cans, and instant coffee. The U.S. climate prediction center confirmed El Niño’s return, the weather event usually brings hotter and drier conditions to main Robusta growing regions including Vietnam and Indonesia.