Monday's business headlines

Here's a look at Monday's business headlines

Indiana ranked 29th best state for minority entrepreneurs

Indiana is the 29th best state for minority business owners.

Lendio, a consultant for small business owners, says minority entrepreneurs may face challenges in obtaining loans or credit from traditional financial institutions.

There are some policies and programs from the small business administration that aim to bridge the funding gap and support entrepreneurship in underrepresented communities.

UPS executive expects labor shortage for 15 years

A top human resources executive for shipping giant UPS expects labor shortages could last for more than 15 years — and may be here to stay.

With the labor market tilted heavily in favor of workers, and thousands of clean tech jobs flowing into rural areas, the committee is studying how companies can remove any potential barriers to getting employees.

Costco cracking down on membership card sharing

Costco is cracking down on rising membership card sharing, after noticing violators at its self checkout lanes.

During spot checks of Costco clubs in Texas, employees were asking shoppers for their photo IDs.

Snapchat: 2/3 of teens targeted by sextortion schemes

About two out of every three teenagers are targeted by “sextortion” schemes, according to new research conducted by Snap, which owns Snapchat.

Sextortionists disproportionately target young men for money on social media apps, including Snapchat, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Facebook and others, though girls are also targets for explicit images and photos.

Report: 1 in 5 workers ‘loud quitting’ their jobs

Nearly one in five employees worldwide are “loud quitting” at their jobs, according to a new Gallup report.

So called loud quitters are “actively disengaged” at work, as opposed to quiet quitters, who are simply not engaged.

Loud quitters may actively undermine the employer’s goals and can damage the brand when it comes to attracting new employees.