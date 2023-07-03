Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Oil prices on track to fall for 4th straight quarter

International oil prices are on track to fall for four quarters in a row, the longest losing streak since the data started being kept in 1988. Oil prices have fallen as demand from China hasn’t been as strong as expected and oil was released from the strategic petroleum reserve.

Apple stock value reaches $3 trillion

Apple’s stock ended trading Friday valued at $3 trillion, the only company ever to reach that milestone.

the valuation for the tech giant comes on the heels of its launch of the apple vision pro and a stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings report in May.

Twitter to limit number of tweets users can read per day

Elon Musk announced over the weekend that Twitter will temporarily limit the number of tweets users can read per day — with separate limits for paid and unpaid users — to combat ai programs that comb through posts to extract useful data from the platform. Verified accounts will be limited to reading 10,000 posts daily, while unverified accounts will have access to 1,000 daily.

The S&P 500 rises on Friday to close out the big first half. The NASDAQ surged 31%, for its best first half since 1983.

Instacart: More people in Indiana prefer hot dogs

Instacart weighs in on what Americans like more for the 4th of July—hot dogs or hamburgers. Overall, people in 30 states including Indiana, purchase more hot dog buns than hamburger buns. As Instacart shared, sales for mayo, ketchup, mustard, and relish spiked by up to 79% during the week of July 4.