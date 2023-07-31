Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Twitter officially becomes X

X, formerly known as Twitter, has officially retired its famous blue and white bird logo.

The transition from Twitter to X reflects Elon Musk’s vision to turn the platform into what he has called an “everything app.”

Meanwhile, X has also reinstated Kanye West’s account.

Parents complain about Apple controls

Parents say Apple’s parental controls are failing them.

The Wall Street Journal reports the company has acknowledged the issue and promised to make “updates to improve the situation.”

Apple introduced screen time in 2018, and it included a setting called “downtime.”

The feature is meant to allow parents to restrict apps and limit screen time on their children’s iPhones, iPads, and iPods from their own devices.

Trucking company Yellow shuts down

Yellow, one of the oldest and biggest U.S. trucking businesses, shut down on Sunday.

The company was wrecked by a string of mergers that left it saddled with debt and stalled by a standoff with the teamsters union.

The 99-year-old company is known for its cut-rate prices and has more than 12,000 trucks moving freight across the country for Walmart, home depot and many other smaller businesses.

Royal Caribbean stock rises 120%

Post-pandemic revenge spending on travel has Royal Caribbean stock is up 120% year to date and nearly back to its February 2020 level.

Shares in Carnival have also more than doubled in 2023, while Norwegian Cruise Line holdings has climbed 76%.

Twice as many prefer drive-thru to going in-store

A survey of 2,000 S.S. Adults found that twice as many people prefer the drive-thru to going in store.

A third of those in the Dutch Bros and Onepoll survey who prefer drive-thrus said they will “always” choose that option when it’s available.

Results showed that people are using the drive-thru for a multitude of reasons, most commonly for coffee or fast food.