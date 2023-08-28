Monday’s business headlines

Dean Kennedy, a 66-year-old Corunna resident who has worked more than 46 years for General Motors as a repair technician at Flint Metal Fabrication, blocks an entrance to the Flint Metal Center, Oct. 17, 2019, in Flint, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, file)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

UAW approves possible strikes at 3 automakers

Members of the United Auto Workers union overwhelmingly approved possible strikes at the nation’s three unionized automakers next month.

The vote does not mean there will be a strike at Ford, General Motors, or Stellantis. It just empowers union leadership to call a strike if they can’t reach a deal with management.

The contracts expire at midnight on Sept. 14

Gallup: Minority of remote workers feel connected to workplace

A new Gallup survey reveals a “mixed picture” on employee engagement among remote workers.

Of those who say they are fully remote, a record low of 28% say they “Feel connected” to their workplace’s purpose, compared to 32%.

Only 33% of on-site employees feel connected, Gallup found.

Mac users can get Microsoft Office lifetime subscription for cheap

Mac users can get a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office for only $34.97 through Aug. 31. The software package typically retails at $219.

Microsoft Office Home and Business includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

More corporations offering ‘grandternity’ leave

A growing multigenerational” workforce has opened up a new debate about older employees.

Quartz reports some corporations offer new grandparents similar benefits to new parents. With boomers staying in the workforce longer and child care costs rising, more companies are offering “Grandternity leave.”