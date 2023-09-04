Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Monday’s business headlines

Monday’s business headlines

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

College costs on the rise

The average price for college has been rising, with the average price for in-state universities around $23,000. Out-of-state college prices are almost double that.

Most families aren’t paying the full price. A report from Sallie Mae says families pay for college tuition through loans, scholarships, grants, income, and savings.

Other ways to cover college costs include applying for financial aid, going to community college, and getting good grades.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Elkhart police seeking help locating...
Crime Watch 8 /
‘Wherever I May Roam’: Metal-loving...
Entertainment /
Busy bees getting ready to...
Local News /
Smash Mouth original lead singer...
Entertainment /
Four astronauts return to Earth...
National News /
Jimmy Buffett died after a...
Entertainment /
These IPS schools could soon...
Education /
These hummingbirds are losing their...
National News /