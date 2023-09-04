Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

College costs on the rise

The average price for college has been rising, with the average price for in-state universities around $23,000. Out-of-state college prices are almost double that.

Most families aren’t paying the full price. A report from Sallie Mae says families pay for college tuition through loans, scholarships, grants, income, and savings.

Other ways to cover college costs include applying for financial aid, going to community college, and getting good grades.