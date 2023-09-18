Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Strikes result in millions of lost workdays

The U.S. lost 4.1 million days of work in August due to strikes.

Even before the UAW walkout, the number of days lost to work stoppages had risen to its highest level in more than two decades.

Student loan payments threaten to pull $100B from pockets

Starting Oct. 1, tens of millions of student loan borrowers will need to make payments averaging between $200 and $300 each month.

Target, Walmart, and other retailers that depend on discretionary spending are concerned. Economists, on the other hand, say the renewed payments are a relatively small problem for the more than $18 trillion in annual U.S. consumer spending.

Americans spending less before holidays

One-third of Americans are spending less on food and gas now to prep for the holiday season. Some are even willing to go into credit card debt to pay for holiday gifts, according to a new report from Trust Pilot.

White House taking wait-and-see approach to gas prices

Officials say the white is house taking wait-and-see approach to rising gas prices.

U.S. gasoline prices soared 10.6% in August.

California suing world’s largest oil and gas companies

Lawyers for the state of California claim the oil and gas companies deceived the public about the risks of fossil fuels and are to blame for climate change-related storms and wildfires that caused billions of dollars in damage.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group also named in the lawsuit, said climate policy should be debated in Congress, not the courtroom.