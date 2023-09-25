Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Rite Aid to close up to 500 stores

Rite Aid will reportedly close 400 to 500 stores as it plans to file for bankruptcy. The chain had billions in debt and also pending legal allegations that it overprescribed opioids.

Credit card losses rising at fastest pace since 2008

Credit card companies are racking up losses at the fastest pace in almost 30 years, except for the financial crisis in 2008. Goldman Sachs says credit card losses will continue to climb through the end of 2024.

Credit card losses currently stand at 3.6%, up 1.5 percentage points from the bottom

Bob Dylan surprises Farm Aid concert crowd

Bob Dylan astonished thousands of fans at Willie Nelson’s sold-out Farm Aid Festival with a surprise late-night performance Saturday in Noblesville. Joined by members of the heartbreakers, the black-clad Dylan walked onstage without any introduction.

Energy dept. to invest $325 million in new battery types

The energy department has announced a $325 million investment in new battery types. The batteries can help turn solar and wind energy into 24-hour power. Batteries are increasingly being used to store surplus renewable energy so that it can be used later, during times when there is no sunlight or wind.

Amazon Prime Video to include ads in 2024

Amazon has announced that television shows and movies on its Prime Video service will start including “limited advertisements” early next year. Amazon says they need to run ads to keep creating original shows. If you don’t want the ads, it will cost $2.99 a month.