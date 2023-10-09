Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Airlines scrub flights to Israel after attacks

American, Delta, and United scrubbed their flights to Israel this weekend after the attacks.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday sent a notice to pilots stating “operators are advised to exercise extreme caution when operating” in the Tel Aviv area because of the attacks.

There were reports of rockets being launched at the Tel Aviv International Airport.

Walgreens pharmacists planning walkout today

Pharmacy employees at some Walgreens stores in the u.S. Are planning walkouts Monday-Wednesday over challenging working conditions.

Employees, including pharmacists and technicians, say their current workload, including administering various vaccinations, could affect patient safety, making it more difficult to fill prescriptions accurately.

Microsoft to unveil artificial intelligence chip

Microsoft is likely to unveil its first artificial intelligence chip next month.

The information reports the move is seen as a bid to reduce Microsoft’s reliance on Nvidia’s chips, which are in high demand and have been in short supply.

Report: 90% of meal kit customers canceled subscriptions

Hellofresh, Home Chef, Blue Apron, and other prominent meal kit companies struggle to retain customers. In 2022, about 90% of customers at the five major meal delivery services canceled their subscriptions by the end of the year.

The Wall Street Journal reports that some customers say they didn’t want to cook every night, and others complained about the salt content and waste.

Teens flocking to LinkedIn

Teens are flocking to LinkedIn—their new ‘happy place’ to celebrate achievement and as a sanctuary from angry rants, dark humor, thirst traps, and fomo.

LinkedIn confirmed that Gen Z is its fastest-growing demographic, and the platform has seen a 41% increase in content over the last two years