Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS — Here is a look at Monday's business headlines with Jane King.

Car payments fall behind

Americans are falling behind on their auto loan payments at the highest rate in nearly three decades. Recent reports say the percentage of subprime auto borrows at least 60 days past due on loans rose to 6.1% in September.

Higher pay leads to more STEM graduates

Engineering and other STEM-related fields continue to dominate the workforce as highest-paying bachelor’s degrees. As a result, more students are pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Gas prices dipping

Triple A says drivers saved an average of $5 every time they fueled up this past week thanks to the dip in gas prices. Gas prices have dipped on average by eight cents for the week ending in Oct. 19.

Food company deals

Food is on sale again after food prices have been on the rise over the past two years.

McDonald’s free fries

McDonald’s is offering free French fries for the rest of the year with a few conditions.