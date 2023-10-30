Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Oil drops after Israel’s Gaza ground offensive

Oil fell after Israel committed forces to Gaza with a more cautious approach than expected.

While Israel has sent troops and tanks into the northern Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Oct. 7 attacks, it’s taking a day-by-day approach instead of a massive invasion.

U.S. freezes gun exports

The U.S. Department of Commerce is halting exports of most U.S.-made firearms for 90 days and reviewing its support of the country’s biggest gun trade show to ensure such backing “does not undermine U.S. policy interests”.

Biden to announce executive order on AI

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday an executive order on artificial intelligence.

Politico reports it would streamline high-skilled immigration, create a raft of new government offices and task forces, and pave the way for the use of more AI in nearly every facet of life touched by the federal government, from health care to education.

X begins subscription tiers

X starts subscription tiers that cost up to $16 a month.

Subscribers have the option of paying $3 a month for the basic tier, which provides features such as the ability to edit posts and upload longer videos, according to the company formerly known as Twitter.

Web users can opt to pay $8 a month for the premium tier or $16 a month for premium+, to get additional benefits including the blue checkmark, ad revenue sharing, and fewer or no ads in their timelines.

Halloween candy sales fall

Halloween candy sales fell 3.9% in the 12 weeks ending Oct. 8 compared to the same period last year, according to scan data in a report from Bloomberg Intelligence.

The report states that Halloween candy sales may only grow 7% due to tight shopper budgets.