Monday’s business headlines

Striking Hollywood actors reviewing studio offer

Striking actors are reviewing what’s described as the “best and final offer” from Hollywood’s movie and TV studios.

The Screen Actors Guild is fighting for updated deals that better pay them for shows and movies on streaming services as well as restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence.

GM to invest $13B in U.S. factories

General Motors plans to invest roughly $13 billion in its U.S. facilities by April 2028.

CNBC reports the investment is part of the new UAW agreement.

Many of the new investments include hundreds of millions of dollars for assembly plants to support or add additional volume as well as engine and components plants.

Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped nuggets

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers reported finding small metal pieces.

The USDA says the recall is specifically for the 29-ounce plastic bags of the product.

They were shipped across the U.S. to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Gas prices decreasing slowly

Stagnant demand at fuel stations, combined with decreased oil prices, is causing a slow drop in gas prices, according to the latest report from AAA.

Nationwide gas prices fell on average nine cents to $3.44 for the week ending Nov. 2.

The national average is 37 cents less than a month ago.

AAA says the current average in Indianapolis is $3.25 per gallon. A month ago, it was $3.52.

Polish company hiring first humanoid robot CEO

Mika is a research project between Hanson Robotics and Polish rum company Dictador, who customized the CEO to represent the company and its “unique values.”

Hanson Robotics CEO David Hanson, who played a key role in employing Mika at Dictador, emphasized the importance of “Humanizing” artificial intelligence.