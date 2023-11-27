Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Record holiday travel

The TSA was prepared for a record number of travelers on Sunday, which was expected to be the busiest travel day in U.S. history.

TSA agents were expected to screen 2.9 million passengers, although the final tally isn’t yet available.

The roads were also busy, with 50 million people coming back home on Sunday or Monday.

Impulse buys fuel Black Friday sales

Impulse purchases may have played a role in Black Friday growth since $5.3 billion of the online sales came from mobile shopping.

Adobe Analytics says top-selling items included electronics like smartwatches and televisions, along with toys and gaming. Meanwhile, home repair tools underperformed.

Nearly $10 billion in online Black Friday sales

Black Friday generated $9.8 billion in U.S. Online sales, according to Adobe Analytics, up 7.5% from a year ago.

The spending bump reflects consumers looking to advantage of big deal days and finding it easier to compare discounts online.

Big names at the holiday box office

This year’s Thanksgiving box office is estimated to have reached $172 million.

Lionsgate’s “Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” held the top box office spot with around $42 million in ticket sales over the five-day holiday weekend.

“Napoleon,” an R-rated war epic starring Joaquin Phoenix and distributed by Sony, brought in around $32.5 million.

No. 1 password of 2023: “123456”

A list of the most common passwords of 2023 has been published and shockingly “123456” is in first place.

The uncreative password was used over 4.5 million times by users online, researchers say, with the word

“Admin” a close second with 4 million uses worldwide.