Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s New Year’s Day business report with Jane King.

The job market will remain resilient heading into 2024, according to the talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half.

According to the company’s State of U.S. Hiring Survey, 57% of respondents plan to add new permanent positions in the first six months of the year, while another 39% anticipate hiring for vacated positions.

More than two-thirds (67%) expect to hire contract workers as part of their staffing strategy.

Among managers who plan to increase hiring, more than two-thirds cited company growth as the main reason.

For many companies, working from home is here to stay. Bospar Public Relations has had employees work remotely since its inception before the pandemic.

Bospar leaders believe that one day, virtual reality will play a big role in work, allowing for remote meetings with people’s avatars.

Some sophisticated VR headsets can replicate even the most subtle facial expressions, which could drive engagement and communication among teams, providing a feeling of being in the office and benefiting those who miss in-person office work the most.