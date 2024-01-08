Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Tax professionals charging more

American taxpayers had to pay at least 20% more on average to get their taxes done last year because accounting isn’t a cool career.

Tax professionals charged an average of $218 for new clients in 2023, a 25% jump from $174 in 2021, the National Association of Tax Professionals found in its 2023 tax fee report.

Experts are attributing the double-digit price increases to an industry-wide PR crisis. Firms need to raise prices because they can’t find enough staff to work, and they can’t find staff because many college students still believe accountants sit in dark basements punching numbers into calculators.

Over 30% of Gen Z lives with family due to rent prices

A new Credit Karma survey says 31% of Gen Z live with a parent or family member because they can’t afford to rent or buy their own place.

Credit Karma says it’s the high cost of housing that is keeping many Gen Z-ers out of their own homes.

While Gen Z includes kids as young as 11, Credit Karma only included responses from those 18 and older.

Congress announces deal to avoid government shutdown

Congressional leaders announced a $1.59 trillion deal on top-line spending Sunday as the government races to avoid a potential shutdown.

The deal comes as the House and Senate inch closer to a key Jan. 19 deadline when funding runs out for many federal agencies. Funding for the rest of the government expires on Feb. 2.

Authors file lawsuit against ChatGPT

Authors Nicholas Basbanes and Nick Gage have filed a lawsuit against ChatGPT for using their works to train AI.

In the duo’s class-action suit, the writers claim that the companies copied their work “to build a massive commercial enterprise that is now valued at billions of dollars” and that they “engaged in a massive and deliberate theft of copyrighted works.”

The New York Times also sued ChatGPT, saying it had used its content without permission or compensation.

Netflix is cutting back on shows this year

After years of spending more on new shows, Netflix is finally shrinking how much new content it has to offer.

Netlfix blames the recent Hollywood strikes for at least part of the cutback and film chief Scott Stuber has outlined a strategy to make fewer, and hopefully better, projects.