Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Costs of stamps increase over weekend

It will cost you more to mail packages and letters through the United States Postal Service, with the cost of stamps rising over the weekend to $0.68.

Reports could determine next interest rate

Two big economic reports coming up this week could go a long way toward determining the Federal Reserve’s future moves on interest rates.

Sports Illustrated announces staff layoffs

A significant number of Sports Illustrated staff members were notified that they would be laid off, putting the sports publication in Jeopardy.

JetBlue appealing court’s merger block ruling

JetBlue is appealing a judge’s decision to block its merger with Spirit.

McDonald’s brings back strawberry and creme pie

McDonald’s has said goodbye to its seasonal holiday pie – but the fast food chain has brought back the fan-favorite strawberry and creme pie to replace it.