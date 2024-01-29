Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Gen Z looks at “Loud budgeting”

Loud budgeting is a new trend on TikTok that encourages Gen Zers to go public with their savings stories.

One user describes it as loud budgeting isn’t just about managing money. It’s about boldly declining social activities that could impact financial objectives and openly communicating your financial goals as the reason. This approach isn’t just a money-saving strategy; it’s a statement on financial transparency and prioritization.

Tax season officially starts on Monday

Tax season officially starts on Monday, when the IRS begins accepting tax returns.

IRS free file is new this year and allows people with income within a specific limit to file their federal income tax returns for free. The program connects taxpayers with the agency’s trusted tax prep partner.

You can use a free file this year if your adjusted gross income is $79,000 or less.

Unhappy workers’ economic cost revealed

Well, unhappy workers cost U.S. firms $1.9 trillion. Employees are checking out post-pandemic in a massive hit to productivity, according to research by Gallup.

HR experts are suggesting individual weekly check-ins and guidance on how to work with their coworkers.

Use of tech growing in U.S. Restaurants

Physical menus are returning in a big way at restaurants, replacing the QR codes. A New York Times survey also found that other tech is on the rise.

Some chefs are using AI to write food descriptions and tech design tools are being used for printed menus in-house.

Menus also now consistently offer “Mocktails,” as more Americans begin to cut back on alcohol.

Stocks notched a higher week. Central bankers will huddle next week for their first policy meeting of the year. They are widely expected to keep interest rates steady.

The world’s largest cruise ship, the icon of the seas, set sail from Miami on Saturday.

The Royal Caribbean ship can carry 10,000 passengers.

The ship cost $2 billion to build.