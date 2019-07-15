INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Prime Day

Analysts say many of Prime Day’s best deals are better than Black Friday.

The event has grown to become one of the biggest of the year in e-commerce. It’s also on the fast track to becoming a force to be reckoned with in all of retail.

Walmart online has unveiled sales last night to compete.

The sales event includes huge discounts on major electronics like TVs, video game consoles, laptops, tablets and Apple watches as well as regular everyday items such as kitchen appliances, sports equipment and toys.

Target is playing up its sales by saying customers don’t need a membership to score deals.

Store closures

Store closures are accelerating.

Coresight Research says so far, 7,000 store closures have been announced by U.S. retailers this year.

It says closing may top 12,000 by this year.

Secret deodorant

Secret deodorant has donated $529,000 to US Women’s Soccer Team to close the gender pay gap.

The brand, owned by Procter and Gamble, said each of the 23 players on the team will receive $23,000.

In a full-page ad printed Sunday in the New York Times, the company said the team “just made history, but they have all always deserved equal pay.”

Some members of the team are set to earn $250,000 for winning the World Cup, well below the pay for the men’s team which has yet to win a World Cup, would receive for a similar run.

Major indexes

The Dow and the broader stock market are at all time highs, with six record closes last week alone, including Friday’s triple record.

Stocks hit a series of records last week as the FED chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress that he may be willing to cut interest rates.

The Federal Reserve Board meets July 30 and 31.