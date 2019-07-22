INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Subaru

For the Outback’s sixth generation, Subaru added a new trim, the Onyx edition XT.

With the Onyx edition XT, Subaru aims to attract more enthusiasts and younger, more active customers to the Outback.

Cummins

Columbus-based Cummins reportedly made an offer for VW’s large engine unit.

Reuters says the carmaker is looking to slim down its business and focus on cars.

A Volkswagen spokesman on Friday reiterated that VW is reviewing all option for the asset but declined to comment further on Cummins.

China tariffs

More than 50 multinational corporations have announced plans to move manufacturing out of China or are considering to do so, according to the Nikkei Asian Review.

Google, Nintendo and Dell, among others are trying to avoid the import penalties in Chinese goods.

Many of the top companies have chosen to move manufacturing to southeast countries like Vietnam and Taiwan.

T-Mobile, Sprint

Federal regulators are on the verge of giving the green light to the Spring and T-Mobile merger.

Fox Business says the DOJ was informed last week of deal progress and a tentative structure that appears to pass regulatory muster.

Preliminary approval could happen midweek.