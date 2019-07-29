INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Casinos

As Chicago considers five possible locations for a casino, an Indiana gambling facility just across the state line is making expansion plans of its own.

The Chicago Tribune says Spectacle Entertainment, which owns two Lake Michigan riverboat casinos in Gary, announced plans earlier this month to move those operations to a 40-acre site adjacent to the I-80/94.

Spectacle and other casino companies in northwest Indiana have seen the amount of money they win from gamblers slide during the past decade, and they are moving aggressively to hang on to Chicago-area players who travel to the Hoosier state to gamble.

Farmers

Kroger and Meijer stores have suspended milk deliveries from Natural Praire Dairy Organic Farm in response to videos alleging cow mistreatment.

The Texas-based farm is in the midst of building another dairy for 4,000 cows, in northwest Indiana, to boost distribution to customers in the midwest and on the east coast.

The video was released by animal welfare group ARM, which shows workers kicking and dragging cows.

Groceries

Beyond rent, your grocery bill is likely one of your biggest expenses every month.

But Rent.com says Fort Wayne and Lafayette had some of the most affordable groceries on average, of any city.

In fact, Louisville has the 17th cheapest grocery bill of major cities at almost 13% less than the average.

Lafayette was the 29th cheapest.

Rent bought the same items in each city and it includes staples like eggs, milk, coffee and fruits.

Social security

The next time your phone rings, watch out. It could be the latest social security scam.

Now someone who claims to be from the Social Security Administration telling you that there has been suspicious activity involving your number – or it has been involved in a crime.

On these calls, someone says the government has suspended your social security number. They need you to confirm that number so it can be reactivated.

The government says these calls are fake and don’t engage with the caller.