Monday’s business headlines

Least Healthy fast food

What are the least healthy fast food meals?

The Center for Science in the Public Interest says Sonic kicks off the list with its large Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake. The 1,720-calorie dessert has 48 grams of saturated fat and an estimated 62 grams of added sugar.

Next on the list is Cracker Barrel’s 1,530-calorie Country Boy breakfast.

Jimmy John’s 16-inch Giant Gargantuan sandwich, the five-meat sandwich has 7,720 mg of sodium or nearly three and a half times more than is recommended, daily for an adult.

Social security

Your retirement years won’t be very golden if they’re primarily funded by social security.

That’s what retirement plan advisers are telling clients, warning that they need substantial private savings to augment social security income, which averages only about $17,500 annually.

Some 63% of Americans are unprotected for retirement, meaning they have no source of protected lifetime income – such as pension or an annuity – other than social security, according to an Alliance for Lifetime Income study.

CBD guidelines

CBD is everywhere.

It can be found in foods, supplements, drugs, oils, creams, pet foods and more. Sellers purport that the compound treats everything from cancer to depression, analysts say the market surpass 20 billion by 2024.

The former head of the FDA, Scott Gottlieb, says in a Washington Post editorial, the FDA must act to make sure commercial interests don’t strip away any legitimate value that the compound might have.

He adds any path to allow CBD to be added to food products needs to preserve the incentive to study the compound in rigorous clinical trials to prove its therapeutic potential as a medicine.

Tech companies antitrust laws

A proposal bill wants tech companies to pay out the nose if the Department of Justice inquiry uncovers antitrust violations.

The bill, if passed as it stands, would make the companies pay up to 15% of the company’s total U.S. Revenue or 30 percent of its U.S. Revenue in affected markets.