INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Pet friendliness

WalletHub ranks cities based on things like dog parks, dog-friendly restaurants per capita and veterinary costs.

Indianapolis was second in the nation for low dog insurance premiums.

Many of the top cities were in warm-weather states where dogs get more outdoor time.

AMC

AMC Theaters may charge more to see a blockbuster film.

The prices being tested range from 50 cents to a $1.50 more.

Indianapolis is one of the four test cities for this new pricing strategy.

AMC started charging more on weekends and less on Tuesdays a couple of years ago.

School lunches

This fall, U.S. school cafeterias are expecting shipments of free food courtesy of President Donald Trump’s trade disputes. The products are coming from the Department of Agriculture, which is giving away $1.2 billion in foods it’s buying to help farmers hurt by trade negotiations.

Some of the food given to schools include apples, oranges and beans.

The USDA has long purchased and distributed agricultural products to help farmers, who can face swings in supply and demand in any given year but the agency is buying even more as a result of Trump’s trade fight.

Gas prices

Nationwide power prices are expected to drop this year.

The Department of Energy says lots of natural gas and mild weather will keep prices low.

The department says wholesale prices, what the power companies pay, will fall 25 to 28% compared to last year.