INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Holiday shopping, tarrifs

Tariffs on electronics and toys were delayed until at least Dec. 15 but some will still go into effect Sept. 1, including on sweaters, winter coats and lots of back to school supplies.

That could mean that there’s a rush to shop between now and just after Black Friday.

Kohl’s, Amazon

Kohl’s has already benefitted greatly from the partnership with Amazon, which started in July. According to Business Insider citing data from Inmarket, shopper visits to Kohl’s were up almost 25% in the three weeks after the program started.

Granted, most were what the data company terms “micro visits.” Those lasting less than five minutes, which saw an increase of around 17%.

Wages

Too many restaurants are cheating workers out of wages, tips and overtime, investigators say.

Recent wage theft investigations by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour division found some restaurants setup illegal payment schemes to avoid paying overtime rates to workers who toiled more than 40 hours a week.

Employment attorneys say complex wage laws make the system prime for abuse.

Uber

Presidential candidates prefer Uber to Lyft.

In the first six months of 2019, hopeful challengers of President Donald Trump racked up $87,000 work of tax rides on the apps, according to campaign disclosure forms.

About 60% of that total went to Uber.

Most of those receipts were filed by Kamala Harris, whose campaign spent more than $14,000 on Uber and Lyft rides.