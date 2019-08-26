INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

US Steel

U.S. Steel said it will idle a plant in Indiana by mid-November as part of the consolidation of its Till Mill operations in the United States.

The move could result in layoffs for nearly 150 employees.

The steelmaker blamed high levels of low-priced imports for its decision to consolidate work at East Chicago tin facility into the ones at Gary Works and the Midwest plant in northwest Indiana.

The East Chicago facility currently employs 297 workers.

Beer

Almost a third of millennials say they’re cutting back on alcohol, up from the 21% who said they were drinking less alcohol in 2018.

That’s according to a survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Beer is being hit the hardest, with 27% of the millennials who say they are cutting back saying that they are drinking less beer.

Companies are responding by trying to rebrand beer as a healthy option.

Tech clothing

A Greek startup Tribe Wearables wants to use high-tech clothing to make your workouts more effective.

The company is developing gym shorts that sense your every move, tell you how to improve your workouts and help prevent injuries.

Each pair of the Tribe Wearables shorts contains sensors that collect data and send it to an app, which suggests which exercises would best suit the user.