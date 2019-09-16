INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines.

Target

Target stores began selling eggs, milk and even beet hummus and avocado toast salad under a new label over the weekend.

The Good and Gather food brand will include more than 2,000 products and will be Target’s largest store brand launch.

The products are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high-fructose corn syrup.

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $6.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit that accused the fast-casual restaurant of falsely advertising that its food is free of genetically modified ingredients.

The settlement, in which Chipotle admits no wrongdoing, ends three years of litigation.

It entitles anyone who purchased food from any Chipotle in the U.S. from April 27, 2015 until June 30, 2016 to $2 back on each qualifying purchase.

Nascar guns

Nascar rejected advertisements for its souvenir programs from multiple firearms companies earlier this summer as part of what is being seen as a “gradual shift” in its position on guns, according to CNN.

The move shocked some because there is a large overlap between Nascar fans and gun owners and left some firearms industry questioning why Nascar’s viewpoint has shifted and where the racing organization now stands on Second Amendment issues.

Big tech

House lawmakers demanded emails and other records from some of the industry’s top executives as they look for evidence of anticompetitive behavior, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The requests to Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Alphabet, owner of Google, set up potential conflicts between tech leaders protective of their business tactics and lawmakers.